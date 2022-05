SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a fire at the Blue Diamond Factory on the 1600 Block of A Street at 2 a.m. on Friday.

The ‘small’ fire was located in a dust collector and a holding bay, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters will remain on scene to ensure that the fire was extinguished, according to the fire department.