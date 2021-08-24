Fire at Isleton RV park leaves on dead

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at an RV park in Isleton left one person dead Tuesday morning.

The fire started this morning just before 10 a.m. at the Rivers Edge Marina and Resort. Fire officials told FOX40 one trailer was on fire when they arrived on scene and at least one other was damaged.

The victim’s trailer is described as a fifth-wheel trailer with only one point of entry and exit.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames quickly, preventing the fire from spreading.

“When we arrived on scene, we had flame impingement on both trailers. You can see both trailers have some melting on them, so we protected those exposures at the same time we made initial attack,” explained Fire Chief Paul Cutino of the River Delta Fire District.

No details have been released on the victim. The cause of the fire is under investigation.