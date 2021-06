CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at a mobile home park in Citrus Heights has killed at least one person Wednesday, according to officials.

Firefighters with Metro Fire of Sacramento are at the scene on Hemet Drive.

#MetroFire is o/s of a multi-unit fire in a mobile home park with injuries on #HemetDr in #CitrusHeights. @metrofirepio is en route. pic.twitter.com/e2Rn8lJu8l — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 10, 2021

This is a developing story.