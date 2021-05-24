Fire at Modesto apartment complex displaces a dozen residents

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An early morning fire Monday displaced 12 residents at a Modesto apartment complex.

The Modesto Fire Department says around 4:25 a.m., crews from multiple local agencies responded to a blaze at an apartment complex on Celeste Drive near Coffee Road.

A video captured during the firefight shows a massive plume of smoke rising from the building as firefighters try to douse the flames.

By the time the fire was under control, the fire department says eight units were badly damaged and a dozen people had been displaced.

The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of the fire.