Fire at Settlers Trail sparked by equipment hitting rock in dry grass

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A grass fire in El Dorado County Wednesday has been nearly contained by firefighters.

Cal Fire says the blaze started at Settlers Trail when equipment hit rocks in dry grass. The fire reached about 45 acres.

Containment is currently at 60% and firefighters will be in the area, continuing to secure fire.

No injuries were reported.

“Make sure that if you need to use mechanical equipment in dry vegetation, that you do it prior to 10:00 am when the air is cool, with a higher moisture content and no wind,” said Cal Fire.