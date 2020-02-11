Fire at Yuba City apartment building displaces dozens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A fire at a Yuba City apartment complex left around 70 people without a place to stay the night, according to the Red Cross.

Firefighters first received reports of a fire at an apartment complex on McRae Way around 5 p.m. According to officials, firefighters contained the fire at 6:30 p.m, nine units suffered extensive damage. Investigators said around 40 people live in the units that were severely damaged.

Red Cross volunteers opened a shelter at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds and will be providing those displaced a place to stay, food and beverages.

Residents will be displaced for at least a few weeks.

Firefighters are currently investigating what caused the fire.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

