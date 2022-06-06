SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies came across a small grass fire in the Lost Isle Resort in Stockton on Monday.

When deputies came across the fire on their patrol boats, the sheriff’s office said the fire quickly spread to a structure.

Two people have been evacuated from the area as the fire is still burning heavily, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos and a video from a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office show patrol boats trying to extinguish the fire.

The sheriff’s office said to stay out of the area, as deputies are actively keeping security around the island along with the Port of Stockton Police.

This is a developing story.