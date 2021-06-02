Fire breaks out behind Cal Expo, another near Campus Commons Golf Course

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A grass fire broke out behind Cal Expo during a matchup between Sacramento Republic FC and the Oakland Roots.

In a photograph shared to FOX40, black smoke can be seen behind the pitch as some players look toward the bike trail.

The Sacramento Fire Department says the fire is in the lower American River Parkway near Bushy Lake.

“We had a couple of different incidents going on this evening,” said Deputy Fire Chief Niko King. “We responded over to Cal Expo just a couple hours ago, and while that incident was working, we had reports of another call of smoke just a little bit further east where over by Campus Commons the golf course.”

Incident info: grass fire in the lower American River Parkway near Bushy Lake. Two alarms have been requested. pic.twitter.com/FZkAuQX0EC — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 3, 2021

This is a developing story.