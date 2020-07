SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has burned at least 150 acres in San Joaquin County, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire says the blaze, first reported just after 4 p.m., has been burning west of Tracy, off Highway 580.

As of 5:40 p.m., the fire is 50% contained.

No reports of injuries or the cause of the fire were released by officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.