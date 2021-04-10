Fire burns abandoned downtown Sacramento church

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A structure fire caused major damage to an abandoned church in downtown Sacramento Saturday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a fire burned the Chinese Gospel Mission church on 15th Street and T Street just before 8 a.m.

Firefighters said the blaze was contained at around 8:40 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Incident update: The fire on the 1900 Block of 15th Street is contained. No injuries reported. Video shows conditions upon arrival. This incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cjQ74YMQx6 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 10, 2021

“This is under investigation. The building has been abandoned for at least two years. Large amount of damage to the church, especially on the rear side. Only cosmetic and exterior damage on the residential apartment building,” Sacramento Fire Public Information Officer Keith Wade told FOX40.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Wade said that investigators have not shared any details that would lead the department to believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.