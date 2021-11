DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire broke out at the former site of Bistro 33 on F Street in Davis.

City of Davis fire officials said they received a call just before 5 p.m. and fire crews were at the building within minutes.

The building was empty and no injuries were reported when putting out the blaze.

The fire began on the first floor of the building and the cause is still under investigation.