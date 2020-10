SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a grass fire burning outside the south gate of Travis Air Force Base near Highway 12 on Monday.

No homes were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, according to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services.

Just before 4 p.m., fire officials at the scene said crews were mopping up and no additional resources were needed.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.