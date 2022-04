SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said a pile of scrap metal is burning in Sacramento Monday afternoon.

Fire officials posted on social media just before 2 p.m. that the fire is burning at Sims Metal Management on North 12th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they working on a fire attack to put down the flames.

Fire officials posted at 3:29 p.m. that the fire was put out and crews are clearing the area.