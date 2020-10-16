Fire burns through power lines in Yuba County causing power outage

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services says thousands of residents are without power due to a fire burning through some power lines.

According to the county, the fire is near Simpson Lane between Marysville and Linda and is impacting the electricity of about 4,000 to 6,000 residents.

Residents are expected to be without power for the evening as the fire is active. Pacific Gas and Electric will only be able to begin restoration once it’s safe.

The Marysville Fire Department had previously been on Simpson Lane Tuesday. Firefighters burned levees near Simpson Lane and 10th Street to get rid of dry vegetation, reducing the potential of a rapidly spreading fire during a wind event.