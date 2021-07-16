Fire concerns rise after NWS warns of dry lightning storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The National Weather Service in Sacramento announced that upcoming storms could bring lightning and not much rain with them to the region.

Some of the largest fires in our state’s history were started by lighting, including some last year.

Shortly after the LNU Complex Fire burned down the home on a Vacaville property last August, the owner said he bought a fire truck as a symbolic gesture of the lightning-caused fire that took so much from him while other victims around the area are still rebuilding.

This weekend the threat of lighting is expected to return – specifically dry lightning.

“With dry lighting, they are sporadic; they hit in areas, they are oftentimes overnight,” said Battalion Chief Chris Vestal with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department

The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch because of anticipated thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.

“The potential for thunderstorms with little to no rainfall,” said Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

While the NWS has placed a large portion of Northern California under a fire watch, meteorologists add the higher elevations have a greater likelihood of seeing the storms.

“Since April, we have already been talking about the conditions we have been facing in the Sacramento region,” Vestal said.

If lighting does cause a fire Sunday or Monday, firefighters, like Vestal, say the fight will be like if it were happening six weeks into the future.

A weak rain and snow season has pushed up what can dry out by about a month and a half.

“And now we are in July we are looking like late August or September when we usually get our fastest-growing fires, most critical fire behavior, dangers conditions,” Vestal told FOX40.