AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuation orders are currently in place in parts of Butte County due to the Jandar Fire and parts of Amador County due to the Electra Fire.

6:51 p.m. – According to CAL FIRE, the Electra Fire in Amador County is currently around 393 acres and 0% contained.

5:55 p.m. – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said that the Italian Picnic Grounds, located at 581 Highway 49 in Sutter Creek, will be the location for residents that had to evacuate because of the Electra Fire.

4:52 p.m. – The Electra Fire, near Electra Road and Highway 49 in Amador County, has burned approximately 75 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is burning “at a dangerous rate of spread” in dry grass in the North Fork of the Mokelumne, according to CAL FIRE.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, these are the areas that need to evacuate because of the Electra Fire:

Ponderosa Way

Butte Moutain

Amador Lane

Parts of Clinton Road

About 70 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to the Jandar Fire.

The fire is currently burning in the area east of the community of Palermo, about 15 miles southeast of Oroville.