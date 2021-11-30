Fire crews clean up leaked diesel fuel on San Joaquin River near Isleton

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — River Delta Fire crews contained and cleaned up a diesel fuel and oil leak at the Delta Bay Marina Tuesday.

The diesel fuel and oil came from a mechanical failure from a vessel docked at the marina in Isleton.

A fire engine crew worked with a delta boat crew to respond with an oil spill response trailer that was provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

With guidance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Marine Division, the crews swiftly used hazardous material booms to create a perimeter around the vessel.

Crews said they use absorbent pads to remove the harmful liquids from the delta’s surface.