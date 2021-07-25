Fire crews concerned about Dixie Fire’s erratic behavior

(KTXL) — It has been nearly two weeks since the Dixie Fire started and it is showing no signs of slowing.

The fire’s erratic behavior has fire crews concerned, with remnants of destroyed neighborhoods being left in its wake.

“The winds are the true factor of where the fire is going to go,” said Ginger Gamble-Riehl.

In the small town of Indian Falls, a home has been completely leveled, but firefighters were able to save a home across from it.

“Losing our Indian Falls subdivision was really hard,” Riehl said.

Just a few miles north in Crescent Mills, Gigi’s Market remains open even though the town was evacuated three days ago.

“I decided to stay open for them,” Riehl said, referring to fire crews.

It has been a difficult fight for crews on the front lines as they protect homes and town buildings.

“The Fly Fire and the main body of the Dixie Fire have all merged together now,” said Mitch Matlow, public information officer for the Dixie Fire.

Cal Fire says the highly active fire continues to put off heavy smoke. At times, it makes the firefight difficult from the air. The fire is even generating its own weather, causing dangerous conditions for fire crews on the ground.

“When the hot gases move very rapidly up, something has to replace those gases. Air rushes in from all around to fill that space, which means we get high winds at ground level,” Matlow said.

And then, there are spot fires, causing even more headaches.

While the fire has not reached Crescent Mills, Riehl continues to pray it does not and that she can feed fire crews. Growing up in Texas and being married to the town’s fire chief, she says it does not get easier.

“I have high-level anxiety because I’m used to hurricanes — Hurricanes are predictable. You can’t predict a fire, you don’t know where it’s going to go,” Riehl said. “Me coming out here, doing what I can takes my mind off that.”

Fire crews are hoping conditions become favorable and they can get the upper hand on the fire.