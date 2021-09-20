Fire crews contain wind driven vegetation fire in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire threatening homes and a gas station in Suisun City was contained Monday afternoon.

Suisun City Fire Department crews said they responded at 12:14 p.m. to a large vegetation fire burning near the corner of Bella Vista Avenue and Marina Boulevard.

When they arrived, firefighters said the red flag weather winds were driving the fire towards multiple homes and a gas station in the area, so they requested additional crews to help.

With the help of fire crews from Fairfield, Vacaville and Travis Air Force Base, firefighters were able to stop the forward spread of the blaze and contain the area burned to four acres.

Crews are mopping up hotspots and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.