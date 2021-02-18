Fire crews respond to incident involving Air Force jet at Mather Airport; no injuries reported

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews responded to Mather Airport for a fire involving a Beale Air Force training jet Thursday morning.

The jet experienced a “gear-up landing” around 8:50 a.m., according to Beale Air Force Base.

Samantha Mott, the Sacramento County Department of Airports spokesperson, says the jet had two pilots on board who both got out safely and without injury.

Metro Fire crews assisted the Sacramento County Airport Fire Department with the fire.

One runway is closed as a hazmat team cleans up the foam used to put out the fire, according to Mott.

The involved T-38 Talon is assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing. Aircraft from Beale use Mather Airport and local airspace to conduct training operations.

This is a developing story.