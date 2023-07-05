(KTXL) — Fire crews across the Sacramento area spent July 4th and the morning after battling blazes at least some of which were started by fireworks.

Sacramento Metro Fire said it was dispatched to 130 fires on Tuesday including a fire in Carmichael in a garage around 11 p.m. Metro Fire said a cat was rescued from the home and no one was injured.

The Sacramento City Fire Department responded to a different garage fire which was started by fireworks on May Street early Wednesday morning that had spread to another nearby home.

Sacramento City Fire crews also put out a fire on 1st Avenue that started around 2 a.m.

Sacramento City Fire Department also responded to an exterior fire on Glenrose Ave Wednesday morning with burning grass and debris in the back yard.

According to Metro Fire at least four people were injured by fireworks including a 35-year-old male who lost a finger after lighting a “safe and sane” firework. The fire department also said a 44-year-old male received a “severe explosive injury” on their hand while lighting an illegal firework.