Fire crews responding to 14-acre fire near Discovery Park; fire 90% contained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple fire agencies remain at the scene of a 14-acre fire near Discovery Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The fire is currently 90% contained.

Sac Fire said the fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on Garden Highway on the north side of the American River.

It was estimated to be five acres by responding crews.

Sac Fire said the area was dense vegetation and hard to access.

Crews from Sac Fire, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and West Sacramento Fire Department responded to the area.

Additional fire crews were staged on the levee opposite Discovery Park because the north wind was blowing embers across the river.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Incident update : Vegetation fire in Discovery Park stands at 14 acres with 90% containment. No injuries have been reported in the cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HrKVu2GICG — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 3, 2021