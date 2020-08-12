Fire crews stop junk fire from spreading to buildings at Modesto recycling center

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews extinguished a junk fire at a Modesto recycling center Tuesday afternoon, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The fire burned just after 4 p.m. at the Modesto Junk Company on 9th Street.

When crews arrived, fire officials said they found a large scrap pile burning in the center of the business before upgrading the blaze to a potential structure fire and calling in a ladder truck.

Officials said crews were able to use the ladder truck to contain the fire by setting up an elevated fire stream that kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.