Fire department: 2 children hit, injured in Suisun City intersection

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The fire department says two young children were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in a Suisun City intersection Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., the children were walking in the crosswalk at Pintail Drive and Sunset Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Officials say firefighters and medics responded to the crash and both children were eventually hospitalized with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and told investigators the sun had gotten in their eyes and they couldn’t see the children as they crossed the road, according to the fire department.

Southbound Sunset Avenue and eastbound Pintail Drive were both closed for roughly 30 minutes as police investigated the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.