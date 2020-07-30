Fire destroys Plumas County nonprofit’s headquarters, PPE supply

QUINCY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire at the Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center Wednesday left the organization without a headquarters, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says the multi-structure fire in Quincy happened just before 1 p.m. on Main Street.

Several agencies, along with the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the fire.

“PCIRC is officially homeless today. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer support and comfort,” PCIRC said in a Facebook post.

Update: this is the former Plumas County Crisis & Intervention Center that took the brunt of the fire. It provided food, computer use, housing and other assistance to homeless, mentally ill and others in need. Keep an eye out for ways to help them serve our county. pic.twitter.com/MaCZdLMV6q — FRC President (@FRCPrez) July 30, 2020

The PCIRC, which helps run food banks and programs for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, is now searching for a new building.

According to the nonprofit organization, the fire also destroyed their supply of personal protective equipment.