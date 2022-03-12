ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville fire crews put out a garage fire early Saturday morning that left two people injured.

The Roseville Fire Department posted on social media at 12:42 a.m. that the fire fully engulfed the garage of a single-family home in the Foothills Junction neighborhood.

Fire officials said their crews were able to quickly knock down the flames preventing spread to other areas of the house and nearby homes.

Two people who lived at the home were injured by the fire. Fire officials said one of the residents was given medical aid at the home by first responders while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No information was released on what caused the fire.