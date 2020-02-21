Fire destroys two warehouses at a Stockton auto body shop; crews remain at the scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Firefighters remain at the scene of two warehouse fires at an auto body shop in Stockton that began Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m.

Around 5 a.m. Friday crews were still putting out hot spots.

Crews are still monitoring a warehouse fire at an autobody shop on N Aurora Street in Stockton. It’s been burning since about 7:30 last night @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/radrrhTH9I — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) February 21, 2020

The fire near North Aurora Steet and East Fremont Street quickly escalated to a fourth-alarm, according to The Stockton Fire Department.

Thirteen fire engines and trucks responded to the scene.

Stockton police say one of their drones crashed into a power pole while trying to get an overview of the fire. However, officials confirmed flames were already spreading through the area and the power was already out prior to the drone crash.

Fire crews still on scene knocking down hot spots. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/VFlBKzHlrO — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) February 21, 2020

This is a developing story.