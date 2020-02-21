Fire destroys two warehouses at a Stockton auto body shop; crews remain at the scene

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Firefighters remain at the scene of two warehouse fires at an auto body shop in Stockton that began Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m.
Around 5 a.m. Friday crews were still putting out hot spots.
The fire near North Aurora Steet and East Fremont Street quickly escalated to a fourth-alarm, according to The Stockton Fire Department.
Thirteen fire engines and trucks responded to the scene.
Stockton police say one of their drones crashed into a power pole while trying to get an overview of the fire. However, officials confirmed flames were already spreading through the area and the power was already out prior to the drone crash.
This is a developing story.