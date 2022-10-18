STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to a structure on fire near the 800 block of West Freemont Street and the Port of Stockton Tuesday evening.

Details about the building are unclear, but Stockton police officers told FOX40 that they believe the building is an abandoned warehouse.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police have closed roadways in the area and there are several officers and firefighters on the scene.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

There is currently no further information at this time.