Fire explodes in size, racing east through Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire has exploded in size and is spreading rapidly through Tuolumne County, prompting officials to tell nearby residents to leave their homes.

Cal Fire says the Moc Fire started burning in the area of Highway 49 and Highway 120, which are both closed.

At around 2:45 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was at 50 acres. Just an hour later, it had burned at least 300 acres and was moving quickly east.

The sheriff’s office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for the community of Moccasin and the Marshes Flat and Moccasin Ranch estates. Orders are also in place for those along Highway 120 at Moccasin through Big Oak Flat, to Merrell Road in Groveland. That includes Priest Coulterville Road.

An evacuation warning has been issued to Groveland and Pine Mountain Lake.

Power has been shut off from Moccasin through Big Oak Flat to Merrell Road in Groveland, the sheriff’s office wrote.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Mariposa Fairgrounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.