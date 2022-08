NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — CalTrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning.

Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital.

At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews battling the flames, which led to traffic in the area being slightly backed up.

Metro Fire said the vehicle, adjacent grass and utility poles are extinguished and the freeway should be clearing shortly.