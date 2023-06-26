(KTXL) — The amount of fuel for fires is currently below average for this time of year thanks in part to the snowpack in higher elevations leftover from this winter’s exceptionally wet weather.

The Sacramento area has also had a relatively cool June but temperatures are forecast to rise in the coming days.

Highs will be in the mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday but are expected to hit 100 on Thursday and remain at or above that through at least Sunday.

The hotter weather will further melt the remaining snowpack and contribute to the drying out of fire fuels.

The last time Sacramento went through all of June without hitting triple-digit temperatures was 2005.

The National Weather Service said a major heat risk will impact Northern California and warned people to prepare for the weather.