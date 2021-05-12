Fire in Browns Valley area fully contained, evacuation warning lifted

The Latest – Monday, May 3:

3:15 p.m.

Cal Fire reports the Quail Fire was fully contained at 35 acres.

#QuailFire off Quail Run Ave and Key Ct, northwest of Smartsville in Yuba County is 35 acres and 100% contained. @CALFIRENEU

https://t.co/xopbgzfXOA pic.twitter.com/GLDcLEmdh6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 12, 2021

2:55 p.m.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says evacuation warnings for the Quail Fire have been lifted.

#quailfire Brownsvalley, CA. Update – Fire is contained and evacuation warning and advisories have been lifted. Be sure to find your evacuation zone for future emergencies in Yuba County @ https://t.co/7FsqMq7a2V — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) May 12, 2021

2:10 p.m.

The fire has been 20% contained, with no structures threatened, and is holding at an estimated 50 acres.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported, according to the Cal Fire.

Quail Run Road is currently closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

#QuailFire (Update) the vegetation fire is estimated at 50 acres and 20% contained. No evacuations, no structures threatened, no injuries reported. Quail Run Road is closed due to fire activity and equipment on the road. Cause of the fires under investigation. pic.twitter.com/DvDrqpsyS7 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 12, 2021

Original story below:

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire burning in the Browns Valley area of Yuba County has prompted an evacuation warning.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that residents in the Quail Run and Peoria Road area should be prepared to evacuate.

Cal Fire said the fire was holding at an estimated 35 acres with water drops being performed by helicopters.

CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit at scene of a vegetation fire on Quail Run Court, Loma Rica in Yuba County. Fire is estimated at 35 acres and holding. Air resources over the fire, multiple dozers cutting line, as well as hand crews and firefighters. No evacuations. pic.twitter.com/VHe28tno14 — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 12, 2021

Advisories were in place for evacuation areas YUB-E064, YUB-E078 and YUB-E066, which are to the north.

A Fire Evacuation Warning has gone out for Browns Valley Evac Zone YUB-E083 (Quail Run & Peoria Rd area) and advisories are in place for YUB-E064, YUB-E078, and YUB-E066. Deputies are providing notice to residents and a code red alert has gone out. Approx 25 acres. pic.twitter.com/V20MZ1wuX2 — Yuba County Sheriff (@YubaSheriff) May 12, 2021

A red flag warning was in effect for a huge swath of Northern California over the weekend, but it was allowed to expire Tuesday afternoon as winds died down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.