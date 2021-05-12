Fire in Browns Valley area fully contained, evacuation warning lifted

The Latest – Monday, May 3:
3:15 p.m.
Cal Fire reports the Quail Fire was fully contained at 35 acres.
2:55 p.m.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says evacuation warnings for the Quail Fire have been lifted.
2:10 p.m.
The fire has been 20% contained, with no structures threatened, and is holding at an estimated 50 acres.
No evacuations or injuries have been reported, according to the Cal Fire.
Quail Run Road is currently closed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.
Original story below:
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire burning in the Browns Valley area of Yuba County has prompted an evacuation warning.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that residents in the Quail Run and Peoria Road area should be prepared to evacuate.
Cal Fire said the fire was holding at an estimated 35 acres with water drops being performed by helicopters.
Advisories were in place for evacuation areas YUB-E064, YUB-E078 and YUB-E066, which are to the north.
A red flag warning was in effect for a huge swath of Northern California over the weekend, but it was allowed to expire Tuesday afternoon as winds died down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.