FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Fire Department says one man died in a residential structure fire Sunday.

The fire department responded to a fire near Starling Way and Meadowlark Drive around 6:23 p.m.

Firefighters were alerted to a man trapped inside, but say when they found him, he had had fatal injuries.

Another man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, the fire appears to be accidental, but they are still investigating.