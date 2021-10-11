Fire in Isleton mobile home park burns 30 structures

ISLETON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fast-moving fire broke out near a mobile home park in Isleton on Monday, destroying at least 30 structures and threatening dozens more.

The fire ignited around 4 p.m. in dry grass, which quickly spread to the Rancho Marina Mobile Home & RV Park on Brannon Island Road.

“There was literally nothing we could do,” said Sarah Thompson, who lost her home in the fire. “I was only able to grab my kids’ birth certificates. They had no shoes on. Pajamas on, getting ready to go to school tomorrow.”

Strong, dry winds topping 20 to 30 miles an hour quickened the spread. Over 30 fire engines from multiple agencies responded, including aircraft from Cal Fire.

So far, 55 acres have burned.

“Practice safety with your family about fires. Have a plan. Have a bag to go, have extra cash, whatever. Just make sure you practice,” Thompson said. “My, my village is — is not there anymore.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one has been reported injured or missing.