RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters in Rancho Murieta are battling the Grant Fire, which started near Boys Ranch Road and Scott Road on Thursday.

The fire burned about 15 acres and is reportedly spreading at a moderate speed.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews are at the scene as are air resources. Residents are asked to stay away from the area so crews can get to the scene.

This is a developing story.