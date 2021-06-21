Evacuation warnings lifted after fire in south El Dorado Hills burns 30 acres

The Latest – Monday, June 21:

4:50 p.m.

Evacuation warnings have been lifted and the fire has been 15% contained at 30 acres, Cal Fire said.

Original story below:

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in south El Dorado Hills has prompted evacuations as it burns near structures in the area of Blackstone and Valley View parkways.

Cal Fire says the vegetation fire is moving at a “dangerous rate of spread” and has burned more than 5 acres.

Residents west of Marble Mountain have been told to evacuate.

CAL FIRE is on scene of a 5+ acre fire burning at a dangerous rate of spread in El Dorado Hills at Blackstone Pkwy and Valley View Pkwy. Structures are threatened. Evacuations west of Marble Mountain. Stay away from the area.

'BlackstoneFire pic.twitter.com/7C5AWxi89L — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) June 21, 2021

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.