Fire in Stanislaus County burns 10,000 acres by Monday night

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In Stanislaus County, crews are battling six fires northwest of Patterson, the largest of which had burned at least 10,000 acres by Monday night.

The Canyon Zone Fire was sparked Sunday in the Del Puerto Canyon Road area. It has no containment.

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority says the fire is very visible from Tracy.

The Patterson Volunteer Firefighters Association said Monday night crews were “gearing up for a night of patrol and defense if need be.”

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for Del Puerto Canyon Road from Frank Raines Park west to Mines Road. An evacuation advisory has been issued for Diablo Grande residents.

The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at Creekside Middle School.

