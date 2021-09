Firefighters removed a mattress from inside a bridge after responding to a fire. (Courtesy Metro Fire of Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responding to a fire inside a highway overpass discovered a person had been living inside the bridge.

An overpass on Highway 160 near the I-80 Business Loop caught fire Saturday morning. Responding firefighters then discovered someone had removed an access plate, moved a mattress inside and was living in the bridge, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a statement.

No one was injured in the fire.