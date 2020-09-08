Fire near Sacramento International Airport closes part of I-5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wind-swept grass fire burning near Sacramento International Airport prompted some road closures and shut down part of Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon.

Some structures in the area were “impacted” by the fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Southbound Interstate 5 traffic was turned around at Airport Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Northbound traffic was diverted onto Highway 99.

Power Line Road was closed in both directions. Elverta Road was closed at Highway 99.

It was not immediately known what started the fire but a Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the state due to dangerous fire conditions.

This is a developing story.