Windswept fire near Sloughhouse prompts evacuations

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — Homes near and around Glory Road have been evacuated as crews respond to the Grant Line Fire near Sloughhouse.

The fire has burned at least 700 acres and is spreading quickly, according to Cal Fire.

Grant Fire



2:15 p.m update:



Fire is now at 700 + acres, 0% containment. Structures threatened, no report of structures damaged. Gusty winds moving fire toward the North-East at a rapid rate of spread. Multiple road closures from Hwy 50 × Scott Rd. to Grant Line X Kiefer. — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) June 12, 2020

The wind-driven fire has moved beyond Pleasant Hill Lane and is moving towards Prairie City Road.

Grant Line Road between Jackson Road and East Bidwell Street was closed because of the fire, according to Rancho Cordova police.

Authorities say additional road closures and evacuations are pending and residents and motorists should take shelter in defensible space.

This is a developing story.