Fire officials: 1 person dies after being trapped in sinking car, another person rescued from sinking boat in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) – Fire officials were unable to rescue a person trapped in a sunk car near a Suisun City boat ramp Saturday night but were able to save another person from a sinking boat.

Witnesses reported a vehicle drove straight down the boat ramp and into the water at a high rate of speed at around 9:27 p.m.

Authorities arrived within three minutes of being dispatched and a Suisun City Fire Department rescue swimmer went into the water and dove 10 feet down to find the vehicle and tried to save the victim.

The rescue swimmer was able to open the driver-side door, but was unable free the victim without dive equipment, according to officials.

The rescue was changed to a recovery effort after the victim could not be retrieved.

During this rescue attempt, supporting boat crews were notified that a boat was sinking with one person onboard about a quarter-mile from the boat ramp.

A rescue boat was sent out and successfully saved the person from the sinking vessel.

Solano County rescue divers retrieved the victim’s body from the sunk car around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.