Fire officials: 1 man, 2 children die in house fire after roof collapses in Denair

DENAIR, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people died early Sunday morning after a roof collapsed during a house fire in Denair, according to fire officials.

The Denair Fire Department says fire crews responded to a house burning on Fresno Avenue near Main Street at around 1:47 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and they were told multiple people were still inside. Additional fire crews from across Stanislaus County came out to help.

Crews say they tried to enter the home but were forced to leave due to the blaze causing the roof to collapse.

Once the fire was put out, investigators say they found three people dead inside the home.

Officials with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office announced the victims were a 25-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Stanislaus Regional Investigation Unit and the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say they are trying to determine the relationship of the victims but say arson nor criminal wrongdoing do not appear to be a factor.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.