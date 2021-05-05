Fire officials: Fire at State Records Center in West Sacramento may have resulted in damage to some records

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire inside the State Records Center may have resulted in damage to some records stored in the facility, according to the West Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire happened at 1 a.m. and affected 10% of the state archive warehouse, fire officials said.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

There is an arson and bomb investigator at the scene, along with a state fire marshal heading the investigation, said Cal Fire Chief Daniel Berlant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.