Fire officials: Fuel truck, school bus crash on Sacramento County train tracks

VINEYARD, Calif. (KTXL) — A fuel truck crashed into a school bus Friday morning in Vineyard, injuring at least one person.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters were responding to the scene of the crash on Rogers and Bradshaw roads just after 9 a.m.

Metro Fire said the crash happened on train tracks and photos show the Elk Grove Unified School District bus partially down an embankment right in front of the tracks.

Damage to the bus appears to show it was hit from behind.

Courtesy of Metro Fire

Courtesy of Metro Fire

The bus driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, fire officials told FOX40.

One student was on board the bus at the time, but Metro Fire said they were not injured in the crash.

What led up to the crash has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.