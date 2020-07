MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — Firefighters extinguished a fire in Modesto early Monday morning after it destroyed two condominiums.

The fire happened on Lincoln Avenue near Penny Lane and fire crews from the Modesto Fire Department, the Ceres Fire Department and Stanislaus County assisted in putting it out.

Fire officials said all occupants inside the condos made it out safely.

Early reports indicate possible illegal fireworks started the fire, according to investigators.