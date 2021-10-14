4 hospitalized after small plane crashes in Wilton front yard

Smoke billows from the scene of a plane crash in Wilton.

WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane with four people on board crashed Thursday on the outskirts of Wilton, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported the single-engine aircraft crashed in the front yard of a home near the intersection of Alta Mesa and Blake roads.

Fire officials said all four people on board were taken to the hospital, and one of the victims was taken by helicopter.

Firefighters were able to put out a small grass fire sparked by the crash and a photo shared with FOX40 shows a plume of smoke coming from the direction of the crash scene.

No structures were damaged by the crash or the fire, Metro Fire said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.