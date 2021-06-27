Fire officials stress firework safety with ongoing dry season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sound of illegal fireworks is a common occurrence for some Sacramento residents.

“I’m pretty much used to it,” said Rachel Valencia.

Valencia has lived in the La Rivera neighborhood in Sacramento for the past four years.

“It’s almost every night. Fireworks going off all times of the night,” Valencia said.

Resident Alex Rodgers also hears those sounds frequently.

“I have been wondering, ‘Are those fireworks or a misfired car,” Rodgers said.

Fire officials say they have heard a lot more illegal fireworks this year.

“Illegal fireworks are especially a problem because they tend to start fires in our community,” said Sacramento Fire Marshal Jason Lee.

Last year around this time, fire crews were busy dealing with multiple fires in the region — some started by fireworks. Crews are on heightened alert this year as the region is now under a drought-like state of emergency.

Lee stresses the importance of being prepared more than ever.

“It’s extremely dangerous with the hot dry season we are currently in,” Lee said.

Even as the Safe and Sane fireworks go on sale, officials warn to be extra careful when disposing of them. They advise residents to remain fire safe as dry conditions persist.

Meanwhile, Valencia hopes the illegal fireworks in her neighborhood stop.

“It gets annoying especially when it’s late at night,” Valencia said.

The city is hoping to hold property owners accountable for any illegal firework activity. Fines have also been increased