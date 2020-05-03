Fire officials: Trailer fire in Denair leaves one person dead

DENAIR, Calif. (KTXL) – One person died Saturday night in a trailer fire, according to the Denair Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a house on East Monte Vista Avenue near Lester Road around 11:38 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a trailer in the backyard of the home on fire.

Residents inside the home said the person who lived in the trailer was unaccounted for.

Firefighters tried to enter the trailer but were unable to because the fire was too intense, according to officials.

After the fire was put out, crews recovered the body of one person found inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.