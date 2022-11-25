(KTXL) — A number of fire crews responded to a large boat fire Thursday night, the River Delta Fire District said.

According to the fire district, River Delta Fire District Engines 294, Chief 9400, Woodbridge 74, Walnut Grove Boat 95, Isleton Water Tender 93, Montezuma Engine 51 and the US Coast Guard responded to the boat fire along Brannan Island Road.

The fire district said battling the blaze was difficult because the boat was offshore and that their hoses had “little impact.” The boat sank.

According to the River Delta Fire District, a cursory search of the area turned up no victims.

The district said no one was injured and that all were accounted for.