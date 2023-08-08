(FOX40.COM) — A firefighter received minor injuries while battling a house fire in El Dorado Hills Monday night, the local fire department said.

According to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a single-wide trailer home fire on Arbolado Lane around 8:30 p.m.

The fire department said firefighters located the fire under the floor in a bedroom and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the hospital then released.

The agency said units from the Cameron Park Fire Department and the Rescue Fire Department aided in fighting the flames.